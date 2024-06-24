Karachi going through a partial heatwave: Sarfaraz

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that Karachi is going through a partial heatwave, which will continue for next two days, ARY News reported on Monday.

He said the ongoing sweltering weather in the port city is result of the change in the wind direction.

Sarfaraz said that the temperature will drop likely after two days.

Met official said that the monsoon season is expected to begin in the first week of July.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall in this monsoon season, he added.

The city’s various areas recently received a spell of pre-monsoon light rain accompanied by strong winds.

A bout of rainfall also lashed Rohri, Pannu Aqil, Kandhra, and Salehpat, where mud houses were damaged, and roads were inundated.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab (PDMA) also issued a monsoon rain alert on Sunday, predicting more rainfall in this season.

The PDMA said that the monsoon will begin in the province from July 1st warning 35 percent more rainfall in this season.

It warned against expected heavy rains in upper, central and southern Punjab.

The rain spell in July could also generate urban flooding as well as flooding in hill torrents in southern Punjab, the PDMA added.