Rehousing plan approved for residents of Karachi’s most dangerous buildings

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to ensure safe accommodation for residents affected by the demolition of unsafe buildings in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Friday.

Speaking about the government’s plan, Sharjeel Memon said the decision was taken to protect citizens living in dangerous structures and to prevent further loss of life. He said immediate steps have been approved to vacate highly unsafe buildings and proceed with their demolition in Karachi.

According to him, buildings that have already been vacated will be demolished without delay, while the rehabilitation of affected residents will be ensured.

Sharjeel Memon said a survey of 471 out of 588 extremely dangerous buildings in Karachi has been completed. He added that arrangements have already been finalised for the accommodation of residents displaced from 59 buildings that have been evacuated so far.

The minister said the government has also decided to construct flats for the affected families as part of a long-term rehabilitation plan.

He added that similar surveys of unsafe buildings will be conducted in Hyderabad, Sukkur and other cities across Sindh.

Authorities said further details regarding relocation and demolition timelines will be announced after consultations with relevant departments.

SBCA Orders Immediate Evacuation of Dangerous Buildings In Karachi

On September 30, 2025, Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Muzzamil Hussain ordered the immediate evacuation of all dangerous buildings to ensure the protection of human lives.

According to reports, the DG instructed that all SBCA officers must guarantee in writing that no illegal constructions take place within their respective jurisdictions.

SBCA suggests that a total of 540 buildings across Karachi have been declared dangerous. Among them, District South has the highest number with 407 unsafe structures, followed by 70 in District Central, 24 in Keamari, 14 in District East, and 5 in Malir.

Additionally, 18 dangerous buildings were identified in Korangi and 2 in District West.

The SBCA chief further stated that dozens of such structures have already been vacated and sealed after residents were evacuated.