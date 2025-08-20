Karachi citizens flood Governor House with complaints after heavy rains

KARACHI: Citizens flooded the Rain Emergency Cell set up at the Governor House with complaints on Tuesday, reporting a range of issues caused by heavy rainfall in the city, ARY News reported.

According to details, residents contacted the cell regarding drainage problems, power outages, and unclean storm drains. Many also complained that stagnant rainwater had damaged their homes and shops.

On the directions of Sindh Governor, all complaints were immediately forwarded to the relevant departments, including Deputy Commissioners, Water Board, K-Electric, and other concerned authorities for prompt action.

“The people are not alone in this difficult time. The doors of the Governor House are always open to address their problems,” the Governor said in a statement.

He also urged citizens to directly report any complaints or emergencies by calling the Governor House helpline at 1366.

In other news, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi witnessed devastating rainfall on Monday, with record downpours recorded across the city.

In a press conference, Murtaza Wahab noted that the destruction caused by rain was not limited to Karachi alone, but was also seen in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Punjab.

He said Pakistan has two options in the face of climate change: either adapt or resort to criticism.

According to Wahab, the first spell of rain in Karachi ended around 12:30 pm, while the second spell began at 1:30 pm and continued non-stop for five hours until 6 pm. Heavy rain eased after 6 pm, and by around 8 pm, rainfall had stopped across most parts of the city.

Manghopir received the highest rainfall at 235 mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed at 202 mm and Karachi Airport at 200 mm.

Across the city, 175–235 mm of rainfall was recorded within 12 hours. Wahab explained that Karachi’s storm drains can only handle up to 40 mm of rainfall.

Any amount above this leads to overflow. The largest overflows occurred at three points along Shahrah-e-Faisal.