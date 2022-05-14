Karachi: Govt announces launch date of Peoples Bus Service

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other concerned authorities to clear all hurdles along the routes of People’s Bus Service by this month, ARY News reported.

The minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting related to transport projects in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The PPP minister said the government will launch Sindh People’s Intra-district Bus Service in Karachi in the last week of the current month under all circumstances.

“In the first phase of the project, buses will start operating on two routes of Karachi,” he said, adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the project.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Transport, MD SMTA, PD NRTC & Dignitaries from KMC & DMC.

He said the National Radio Transmission Company has conducted a detailed survey of the proposed seven routes and identified the hindrances and suggested improvement and repair of the routes.

Sharjeel directed KMC and DMC’s to immediately start work on the routes in coordination with Sindh Mass Transit Authority, National Radio Transmission Company.

The meeting was attended by LG Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani and Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

