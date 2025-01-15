Grenade attack in Karachi’s Lyari leaves one injured

KARACHI: In a grenade attack near 8 Chowk in Karachi’s Lyari area, one person sustained injuries, ARY News reported quoting police officials.

According to police officials, unknown assailants threw a grenade at an under-construction plot and fled the scene. Initial investigations suggest the attack may have targeted a specific individual, but further inquiries are underway.

SSP City, Arif Aziz, visited the site of the incident and stated that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) had been called to determine the nature of the explosion in Karachi’s Lyari. He confirmed that the injured individual was a labourer working at the site.

The injured worker was treated at Civil Hospital, Karachi and discharged. His statement is expected to shed light on the situation.

The SSP added that no extortion demands or threatening calls had been received by the owner of the under-construction building in Karachi. Investigations are exploring all possible motives, including disputes linked to the property.

The Bomb Disposal Squad is examining the affected site, and CCTV footage is being reviewed for further clues. Arif Aziz noted that the builders have been working on the site for an extended period, and there have been reports of disputes involving the workers.

Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to uncover the motives and identify those responsible.

