Karachi grenade blast: Police find traces of Lyari gang war’s involvement

KARACHI: Police investigators have found traces of gang war’s involvement in the grenade blast inside an under-construction building in Lyari’s Bihar Colony of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Lyari gang war criminals had demanded extortion from the builder but the affected builder, Uzair Baloch did not register a case.

Police claimed that the grenade attack was carried out by Lyari gang war criminals in the under-construction building owned by Uzair. A man and his daughter were wounded in the blast.

Moreover, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials completed the initial investigation into the grenade blast incident.

They said that the RGD grenade have 65-gram explosive material that was used by the criminals. The BDS officials recovered the lever of a hand grenade and some pieces from the scene.

Earlier, at least two persons sustained injuries in a grenade blast in the Bihar Colony area of Karachi’s Lyari town.

Police rushed to the explosion site and started collecting evidence after cordoning off the scene.

According to the initial report, police confirmed that it was a grenade explosion. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene for ascertaining the genre of the blast.

Comments