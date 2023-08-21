Wahab inaugurated ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Jauhar Underpass

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Johar Underpass, ARY News reported.

The underpass measures 1.1 kilometre in length and 18.5 meters in breadth. The ramp from Pehlwan Goth’s side measures 848 meters in length.

The construction of the underpass began in March 2023 with a cost of Rs1 billion.

آج ایک اور وعدے کی تکمیل۔ جوہر انڈر پاس کو آج ٹریفک کے لئے کھول دیا گیا ہے۔ اطراف کی سڑکوں پر بھی کام شروع کردیا گیا ہے pic.twitter.com/vl8noFJvnU — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) August 21, 2023

The administrators have also placed LED lights on and under the underpass to beautify it. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murtaza Wahab thanked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Nasir Shah for their support.

The Karachi mayor said the inauguration of the underpass was important for the repair of the service lane around the project. He also vowed to work for the betterment of the city without any discrimination.

Earlier in the month of March, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and the then foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, inaugurated the Zia Moheyddin at Johar Chowrangi to alleviate perennial traffic congestion in the area.

The flyover, with a length of 461 meters and a width of 18.2 meters, has double arm poles with LED lights installed on its 226-meter-long bridge. While the flyover has been completed, work on the underpass is still ongoing.