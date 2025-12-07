Three women found dead, man unconscious in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Karachi: The bodies of three women and a man in an unconscious state were found on Sunday evening in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

A police contingent has reached the location in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1 and has started a preliminary investigation.

The police informed that the deceased women were identified as 52-year-old Samina, 22-year-old Maha, and 19-year-old Samreen.

The man, identified as Yaseen, was in an unconscious condition and has been shifted to a hospital, the police stated.

Regarding the incident, the police said it appears that a poisonous substance was administered to the deceased and the injured person.

Earlier in the day, two young men were killed when their motorcycle was struck by a car near I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi’s main commercial district.

According to authorities, one of the victims died at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Murtaza and Ali, both residents of Lyari and friends. Family members said the pair had set out on their motorcycle after having a meal, and Ali worked in the printing business.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after formalities were completed.

Separately, in Lahore, three suspected criminals were killed in alleged police encounters in Solelines, Chowkhang, and Iqbal Town.

Police said the three men, identified as Asif, Asghar, and Usman, were involved in drug trafficking.

Officers reported that the suspects opened fire during an attempted transfer, but no police personnel were harmed. The bodies were transferred to a hospital.

On December 5, a food delivery rider lost his life after being hit by a speeding trailer in Karachi.

The accident took place near Karimabad Bridge when a trailer hit with a motorcycle, killing a young food delivery rider.

Rescue authorities identified the deceased as 27-year-old Shabbir.

Police have taken the trailer driver into custody and impounded the vehicle. Legal proceedings are underway, and the body has been handed over to the family after completion of formalities.

Local residents have expressed concern over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, calling for stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents.