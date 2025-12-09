Karachi police reveal suspects behind fatal poisoning of three women

KARACHI: New details have emerged in the disturbing case where the bodies of three women were found inside a residential flat in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1, ARY News reported.

Investigators say the head of the household and his son, Yaseen, have now become the primary suspects in the Karachi tragedy. According to police, the family had been facing severe financial distress, carrying debts of over Rs. 10 million, while a separate complaint involving a Rs. 7.5 million loan had also been filed earlier.

Karachi police officials revealed that the family had been living in a rented apartment. One of their vehicles was also on rent, while another was on bank lease. Investigators added that Yaseen worked as a property agent in Karachi.

According to the inquiry, the father and son allegedly mixed toxic substances into juice and served it to the women. The two reportedly intended to consume the same poisoned drink themselves. However, when Yaseen’s condition deteriorated rapidly, the father “lost the nerve” to drink the poison, investigators said.

Police confirmed that a handwritten note was recovered from the father, which has been sent for forensic examination. Investigators further revealed that Yaseen’s wife, Maha, was allegedly poisoned first and that her body was locked inside a room of the Karachi flat.

Authorities believe the suspects took this extreme step due to mounting pressure from lenders. The investigation into the Karachi incident is ongoing.

Initial Discovery

The case came to light on Sunday evening when three women of the family were found dead inside a flat in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1, while Yaseen was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Samina, 22-year-old Maha, and 19-year-old Samreen. Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the SSP East.

Following registration of the case, Karachi police arrested both the father and son. During interrogation, investigators found significant discrepancies in their statements about the timeline of the deaths of the wife, daughter-in-law, and daughter.

According to the father’s initial claim, the daughter-in-law died around 3:30 a.m., followed by the wife, who passed away while lying under a blanket, and the daughter, who was later found dead on the sofa.

Investigators also confirmed that Yaseen had consumed 15 sleeping pills in a suicide attempt. Police noted a considerable time gap between the first and third deaths.

The investigation remains underway.