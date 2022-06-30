Karachi: Hafiz Naeem demands suspension of power utility’s licence

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Thursday demanded an immediate end of power load shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief also demanded suspension of power utility K-electric’s licence over rampant power outages in Karachi and handing over its charge to the federal government.

“Despite getting massive subsidy from the government, it was not spending over the improvement of the power infrastructure,” Naeem said. “They have soared their spendings by 1300 percent in the name of operation and maintenance but failing to enhance power generation capacity,” JI leader said. “They had to increase power generation by 70 pct within four years but the generation increased by 17 pct, as consumers grow by 78 per cent,” he said. “All political parties have become their facilitators”.

“I don’t want to comment on energy minister Khurram Dastagir’s background, he used to be involved in animosity towards Karachi,” he said. “We don’t understand prioties of courts, some cases even heard at 12:00 in night, our case has been in pending in the Supreme Court for last five years,” Hafiz Naeem further said.

JI leader alleged that the MQM has helped in selling of the national assets, “They have to become answerable to the people of Karachi,” he said.

“They recover money from people in the name of fuel adjustment, all their deeds will be exposed, if this ‘adjustment’ being audited,” he said. “It is responsibility of the government and the NEPRA to provide relief, but they have become facilitators,” JI leader said.

“Whenever they are engaged in talks, they promise to bring a 900 megawatts projects,” he said

Hafiz Naeem demanded an immediate suspension of the licence of K-electric and handing over it to the federal government.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is going to hold sit-ins at more than 20 thoroughfares in city and will organize a sit-in in front of the head office of K-electric tomorrow, he announced.

Comments