Hawk’s Bay welcomes Karachi’s first world-class beach resort

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Cove Beach Resort at Hawk’s Bay on 21 June 2025, Friday, in a key development to boost the city’s tourism and entertainment industry, unveiling the first-ever Karachi beach resort established under a public-private partnership model, ARY News reported.

The Cove Beach Resort took 3 months to complete, offering modern facilities and is now open to the public.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Murtaza Wahab highlighted that citizens of Karachi need not travel to Thailand or Malaysia for exclusive beach retreats.

“This Karachi beach resort has world-class facilities under one roof,” he mentioned, calling it a milestone for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Murtaza Wahab emphasised that the resort is just the inception of a wider perspective to improve leisure amenities in the city. He further added that the Government has other plans in consideration to launch another beach resort in Malir or Ibrahim Hyderi. “If citizens continue to support us, we will expand this initiative further,” Wahab added.

Apart from leisure, the Cove Beach Resort focuses to foster beach sports and create employment opportunities. “Our goal is to offer affordable recreation and create jobs, no visa, flight ticket, or recommendation needed. Just book online and enjoy,” said Murtaza Wahab.

Read More: Karachi beach ban: Section 144 imposed for public safety



The mayor also underlined the importance of restructuring image of Karachi. “Despite its challenges, this city remains Pakistan’s industrial and economic hub. Coastal cities around the world have become global leaders, and Karachi has the same potential,” Murtaza Wahab noted.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, City Council leaders, and various officials attended the inauguration. Murtaza Wahab also repeated his administration’s commitment to urban development, including cleaning stormwater drains, restoring historic landmarks, and launching a mangrove conservation park.

With the launch of the Karachi beach resort, the city takes a bold step toward redefining its coastal identity and offering citizens a world-class escape, right in their backyard.