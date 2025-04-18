Karachi heat wave alert issued on These dates

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert for Karachi, warning that hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in the city from April 20 to 23, 2025.

According to the Met Office, a heat wave is likely to affect Karachi during this period due to the suspension of sea breezes.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs possibly reaching up to 40°C. Humidity levels are forecasted to remain between 40% and 50%.

The weather department has advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during daytime hours.

Authorities and all relevant stakeholders have been urged to take precautionary measures and stay updated with the latest advisories.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert as Pakistan is bracing for hail and dust storms, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the alert, Pakistan is set to experience intense weather conditions on April 18 (today) and 19 (tomorrow), as heavy rain, dust storms, and hailstorms are forecast across several regions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory, urging citizens to remain vigilant and adopt necessary safety measures.

The National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC), in its alert stated that Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several districts in Punjab are expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Among the most affected areas will be Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhelum, and parts of central Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, and Sargodha.

Strong winds, intense rainfall, and hailstorms could lead to power outages, traffic disruptions, and structural damage. The NDMA particularly warned of significant threats to standing crops in agricultural regions, especially in Punjab.