Karachi heatwave: Mercury expected to touch 40°C today

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi to remain hot and dry today (Friday) with the mercury expected to touch 40 degree Celsius, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5°C on Friday morning, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C.

Winds are blowing at a speed of 11.1km per hour from the northwest in the port city, the Met office said.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The PMD on Tuesday predicted that the metropolis will experience extreme hot weather from March 25 (Friday) to March 27 (Sunday) and temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees centigrade during the heatwave conditions.

The weather forecast said that the humidity levels will also rise during the three-day period, due to which it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

