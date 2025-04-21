Karachi heatwave: Temperatures to soar up to 41°C today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted extreme heat in Karachi today (Monday), with temperatures likely to soar up to 41°C.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are expected to soar up to 41°C, while sea breezes will remain suspended during the daytime.

Hot and dry winds from the northeast and west will continue to dominate the weather pattern, making conditions particularly harsh.

The PMD has also cautioned that nights may remain unusually warm throughout the heatwave spell.

In light of the extreme weather, Karachi citizens have been advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours and to stay hydrated.

In addition to the sweltering heat, a shift in wind patterns has significantly deteriorated the city’s air quality. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Karachi now ranks as the third most polluted city in the world, with particulate matter (PM2.5) levels reaching 159 micrograms per cubic meter — a level considered hazardous to health.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta twelve and Gilgit and Murree ten and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while hot and dry weather in Jammu.