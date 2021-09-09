Karachi to receive heavy rainfall within next few hours: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office in its fresh weather advisory on Wednesday said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Karachi within the next few hours, ARY News reported.
The Met Office in its advisory said that a strong rainstorm system is currently active in Sindh and monsoon rains in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities under the new system will continue till September 11.
“Under the influence of current monsoon system in Karachi, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in various parts of the metropolis tonight,” said Director General of Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.
The sea breeze has been suspended in the city as northwestern winds blowing in the city today.
Late Wednesday night rain with strong winds lashed parts of the city.
Heavy downpour was reported in the city’s area including Malir, Model Colony, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Site, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi and other areas.
Karachi’s Surjani area received maximum 58 mm rainfall, North Karachi 51mm, Orangi Town 37mm, Nazimabad 32mm, Masroor base 17mm, Keamari 15mm, Saadi Town 13.4mm, Gulistan-e-Johar 7.8mm, Gulshan e Hadeed 4mm, Jinnah Terminal 2.8mm, Faisal 2 mm, DHA Phase-II 1.6mm, Airport old area 1.5mm, Mithi 16mm, Jacobabad 12mm, Sakrand 6mm, Hyderabad City 8mm, Airport 5mm, Larkana 4mm, Thatta 3mm, Chhore 2.5mm, Tandojam and Shaheed Banazirabad 1mm each, whereas traces of rainfall received at Bholari.
According to a weather report, a monsoon wave has strengthened over the Indian Ocean. “Packed with clouds, moisture and precipitation, it will trigger the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal from September 09”.