Karachi to receive heavy rainfall within next few hours: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office in its fresh weather advisory on Wednesday said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Karachi within the next few hours, ARY News reported.

The Met Office in its advisory said that a strong rainstorm system is currently active in Sindh and monsoon rains in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities under the new system will continue till September 11.

“Under the influence of current monsoon system in Karachi, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in various parts of the metropolis tonight,” said Director General of Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.

The sea breeze has been suspended in the city as northwestern winds blowing in the city today.