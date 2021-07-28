CM Murad directs hospitals to increase dedicated beds for Covid-19 patients

KARACHI: With the city reporting over 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed private and state-run hospitals to increase beds earmarked for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the chief minister has directed hospitals to increase the number of beds and facilities in the Covid-19 wards.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired an important meeting here in Karachi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the metropolis. The officials of health department briefed the chief secretary about the Covid-19 situation in the province, especially in Karachi.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish a 100-bed isolation centre for Covid-19 patients in Distric Malir. It was also decided to increase HDU beds capacity in Covid wards.

The meeting was informed that oxygen tanks are being established at hospitals for Covid-19 patients in order to avoid a catastrophe.

Earlier today it was reported that the Sindh government was mulling over strict measures including imposing a lockdown as COVID positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the business hub of the country.

According to sources privy to the details, the positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the metropolis forcing the provincial authorities to mull over strict measures in order to avoid a catastrophe.

hief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also convened the COVID task force meeting on Friday in order to mull over the curbs on movement and the final decision to impose a lockdown would be taken after consultation with traders and other stakeholders in Karachi.