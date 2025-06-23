Karachi Hosts Provincial Conference on Climate Change and Disaster Resilience

Karachi, June 23, 2025 — A landmark Provincial Conference on Climate Change and Disaster Resilience took place today at Marriott Karachi, organized by CESVI Pakistan alongside partners Welthungerhilfe (WHH), Fast Rural Development Program (FRDP), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, and academic institutions. Held under the ECHO-funded BRAND Project, the event united government officials, academics, civil society, media, UN agencies, and development sector leaders to tackle Sindh’s pressing climate challenges.

The conference spotlighted the launch of a research study, Climate-Smart Agriculture as a Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy in Vulnerable Regions of Sindh, Pakistan: A Multi-District Comparative Analysis. The study highlighted how climate-smart agricultural practices can reduce disaster risks, bolster food security, and promote sustainable rural development in Sindh’s high-risk districts.

Key sessions included a presentation by the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Chief Meteorologist, detailing Sindh’s climate projections—rising temperatures, water scarcity, and erratic rainfall—and their socio-economic impacts. Aisha Jamshed, Country Director of Welthungerhilfe, emphasized the importance of climate-smart agriculture, stating, “Investing in these practices is a practical solution to protect lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems in Sindh.”

Shayan Shah, Director of Operations at PDMA Sindh, underscored the government’s commitment to data-driven resilience strategies, saying, “Sindh is on the frontlines of climate change. Partnerships like today’s are key to shaping long-term, community-rooted policies for a climate-resilient province.”

A panel discussion, Innovating for Resilience: Climate-Smart Solutions and DRR in Agriculture and Food Systems, explored advancements in water conservation, resilient crop production, soil health, and agri-tech. Panelists urged greater investment in climate-smart technologies and scaling successful pilot projects across Sindh.

The conference ended with a call to institutionalize climate-smart practices, integrate disaster risk reduction into development planning, and prioritize vulnerable communities in Sindh’s climate adaptation efforts.