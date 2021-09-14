Karachi experiences hot weather as mercury soars to 40°C

KARACHI: People in Karachi experiencing hot weather as mercury has soared to 42ºCelsius in the port city, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

Dusty winds blowing in the port city as the Met Office forecast severe hot and humid weather in the city for three days.

The Director of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid for the next three to four days and temperatures may touch 38°C to 40°C.

PMD director added that low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression, which may worsen with time and turn into a deep depression.

Under the influence of the system, rains are expected in Karachi after September 18, he added.