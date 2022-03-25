Karachi: Huge cache of weapons recovered from hospital’s water tank

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hospital located in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area, ARY News reported.

According to SSP Korangi, the police have seized a large number of weapons including anti-aircraft guns, Kalashnikov, rifles and hand grenades that were hidden in the water tank of the cardiology hospital in Shah Faisal colony of the metropolis.

SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir told media that police have sent weapons recovered from Shah Faisal hospital for forensic. “Further investigation into the matter is underway”.

Earlier on January 22, the officials of the District Central Police recovered a large cache of weapons from a house in Karachi’s Old City Area.

The officials of District Central Police along with Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central conducted an operation in Karachi’s Old City Area and recovered a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a house.

READ: MQM WORKER’S HOUSE RAIDED, LARGE CACHEdone, published OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION SEIZED

According to the SSP Central, different portions of the floor are being excavated. The heavy arms were buried under the house’s floor which includes anti-aircraft gun, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, as well as ammunition to detonate buildings.

The police officer said that all of the recovered weapons are rusty and in poor condition. The weapons are appeared to be buried under the house for a long time, he added.

Comments