Illegal demolition in Kharadar nearly triggers building collapse

KARACHI: A major incident was narrowly avoided in Karachi’s historic Kharadar area after a builder attempted to illegally demolish a protected heritage structure, putting nearby buildings at risk, ARY News reported.

According to the Department of Archaeology, the builder used heavy machinery to bring down the heritage site located near the Koyla Godown in the Kharadar area of Karachi. The attempt triggered tremors in an adjacent residential building, raising fears of a collapse.

Residents of the Karachi neighbourhood intervened when they felt the vibrations during the demolition. They stopped the illegal activity and informed the authorities. A team from the Department of Archaeology, led by an Assistant Director, quickly arrived on the scene.

With the help of police, two individuals were taken into custody. Officials confirmed that the builder was unlawfully attempting to tear down a sealed heritage structure in Karachi.

In a separate development, another building in Karachi is now posing a serious threat to residents. A seven-storey residential structure in the Agra Taj area of Lyari has developed large cracks, but it has not yet been evacuated.

Despite being declared dangerous and unfit for living in April, the Karachi building remains occupied by nearly 10 families living in 12 units. Residents claim the builder tried to make the structure appear stable by applying fresh paint.

Earlier, the death toll from the collapse of a five-storey Karachi residential building in Lyari Baghdadi area has climbed to 27, with rescue teams recovering more bodies from the rubble, according to rescue officials.

In a tragic update from Karachi’s Lyari area, rescue teams have removed 95% of the debris from the collapsed residential building in the Baghdadi.

According to Hameer Ahmed, in charge of Rescue 1122 South, one more body has been located under the rubble, believed to be that of a young man. Efforts are underway to retrieve it with extreme caution.