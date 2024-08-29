Karachi imposes ban on swimming at beach amid hurricane fears

Karachi: In response to the threat of an approaching storm, a three-day ban on public access to beaches and coastlines has been imposed by the local authorities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision comes following heavy rains and a multiple warnings from the Meteorological Department.

Commissioner Karachi has enforced Section 144 along Karachi’s sea and coastline areas, effective from today until August 31.

The ban includes restrictions on beach outings, swimming, diving, and sightseeing.

This measure was taken based on recommendations from Deputy Commissioner South and Deputy Commissioner Kemari.

Authorities have been directed to enforce this ban strictly, and any violations will be dealt with accordingly.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert due to the potential storm threat, which may impact the coastal belt of Sindh.

Currently, strong wind pressure is being observed over the Kuch run-off area in the Arabian Sea.

This weather system is expected to move towards Sindh’s coast either tonight or tomorrow.