Karachi administration decides dedicated lane for heavy vehicles to reduce accidents

KARACHI: Following a rise in traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles, the Karachi administration has decided to allocate a dedicated lane for heavy traffic across the city, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the dedicated lane will have a speed limit of 30 km/h, and heavy vehicles will be required to strictly operate within this lane at the prescribed speed. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, aimed at improving traffic safety and ensuring enforcement of traffic laws.

The meeting was attended by transporters, Additional IG Police Afzal Khan, Secretary Transport, and DIG Traffic, where issues related to goods transporters—including parking, issuance of HTV licenses, vehicle registration, and insurance—were also discussed.

Commissioner Karachi emphasized that traffic police should take strict measures to prevent accidents and ensure compliance with traffic regulations. He added that all concerns of transporters, including parking facilities, would be addressed to the extent possible.

As part of the plan, a proposed terminal for goods transporters will also be reviewed. To enhance accident prevention efforts, a dedicated HTV lane will be established from Mai Kolachi to Qayyumabad Bridge, with lane marking work beginning immediately. Once marked, heavy vehicles will only be permitted to operate within this lane.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to improve vehicle fitness checks and measures for insurance coverage for vehicles and bus passengers.

The initiative aims to reduce traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles, improve traffic management, and address logistical challenges faced by transporters in Karachi.

Karachi Extends Ban On Heavy Traffic

On December 24, 2025, the ban on heavy traffic entering the city during daytime hours has been extended for another two months.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi has issued a notification under Section 144 regarding the extension.

Under these regulations, the entry of heavy vehicles into the metropolis will remain prohibited from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

However, vehicles carrying water, oil, oxygen, medical supplies, and other essential commodities are exempted from this ban.

Additionally, heavy traffic is completely prohibited on the route from the Super Highway to Mauripur via Jinnah Avenue.

According to the notification, a relaxation has been granted in industrial areas for dumpers equipped with tracking systems.

The police have been authorized to register cases against anyone found violating these orders.

The extension is effective from today, Tuesday, and will remain in place until February 22.

The ban has been imposed to prevent road accidents and to address severe traffic congestion within the city.