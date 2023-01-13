Karachi in grip of strong cold winds

KARACHI: Cold weather continues to grip Karachi as strong winds are blowing in the city at 18 kilometres speed, citing the Met Office ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a fall in temperature in Karachi till January 17 under the influence of the westerly winds which entered the city on Monday.

Northeastern winds are presently blowing in the city at 18 kilometres speed, according to the weather report.

The temperature in Sindh can drop to as low as 3°C and 5°C in Karachi during this period after a westerly system entered the province via Balochistan, said PMD.

The city may experience winds over 40 kilometres per hour today, the weather department said.

Earlier, Cold winds swept across the city morning amid a forecast of a severe cold wave due to which temperature may fall to single digit from January 12 till January 17.

The city’s temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius Thursday morning with winds of 35 kilometre per hour blowing in the metropolis.

The temperature is expected to hover between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius in the coming days and the city will experience winds of 35 to 40 kilometre per hour, the weather department said.

