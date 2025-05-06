Karachi industries challenge increase in water charges

KARACHI: Industries filed a petition on Tuesday in Sindh High Court challenging the increase in water charges, arguing that the hike is illegal without provincial cabinet’s approval.

Sindh High Court heard a petition against water charges increase for Karachi industries.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation‘s (KWSC) lawyer said that the Sindh cabinet had approved a 9% annual increase in water tariffs following a decision made in 2017, while a formal notification had earlier been issued by the local government in 2015. The lawyer also claimed that water charges have been increasing annually since 2001.

However, the counsel for the industrialists argued that under the law, any water tariff increase must be approved by the cabinet, and no such approval has been granted since 2016.

Instead, the government continues to enforce a 2016 notification, which the lacks legal validity, he said.

“KWSC has been unilaterally implementing annual tariff hikes without legal authorization,” the petitioners’ lawyer stated.

The SHC directed the Sindh government to submit a detailed response by May 21. The SHC also ordered the submission of the details about cabinet’s approval and minutes of the meeting related to the tariff increase.

The court extended the stay order against the increased water charges.

Earlier, Citizens of Karachi breathed a sigh of relief as the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation completed the repairing work of the 84-inch main water line on University Road, ARY News reported on Monday.

The repair work, which took eleven days to complete, has restored water supply to several areas of the city.

According to the spokesperson of Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation, “the supply of water has been restored following the repair of the 84-inch main water line.”