Karachi: Intermdiate exams postponed amid rain forecast

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEF) Karachi has postponed examination papers scheduled for Friday (August 12).

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of Arts Regular and Private, Papers of special candidates and practicals were postponed in line with the rain forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The postponed papers now will be taken on August 23 at the respective examination centres.

The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 14, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

A monsoon system to bring rainfall has been present in central India and Gujarat as low pressure persists with its intensity, a weather official said.

The monsoon system will further intensify on August 12 and 13 and bring heavy rainfall, Sarfaraz stated. This rain spell is expected to continue till noon on August 14, he added.

Parts of the port city received moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Memon Goth, Landhi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Korangi, Airport, Superhighway, Clifton, Safooran Chowrangi, Gulzar-e-Hijri, SITE Area, North Karachi and others areas received downpour.

