Intermediate exams 2025 begin in Karachi

KARACHI: The annual Intermediate Examinations 2025 commenced on Monday in Karachi under strict security measures, ARY News reported.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), Ghulam Sohoo, approximately 126,500 students are appearing in the first phase of the exams, which will continue until May 29. The exams are being held in two shifts—morning and evening.

The morning shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, is designated for the Science (Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering) and Home Economics groups.

The evening shift, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, is reserved for the General group. Over 92,000 students are appearing in the morning shift, while more than 34,500 are taking part in the evening session.

A total of 182 examination centres have been established, including 122 for the morning shift and 60 for the evening. Among these, 36 centres have been declared sensitive.

To maintain order and curb unfair means, Section 144 has been enforced around all exam centres.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure compliance, and 16 super vigilance teams of BIEK will be deployed to monitor the exams.

The BIEK has also sought assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to prevent paper leaks and cheating.

All electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and any other equipment that could facilitate cheating, are strictly prohibited. Authorities have stated that any such devices found will be immediately confiscated.

Chairman Sohoo also issued a stern warning against circulating exam papers on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against those involved, and each exam paper has been embedded with a unique code to trace any leaks.

Additionally, Rescue 1122 ambulances will be stationed outside examination centres to respond to emergencies. Photocopying shops in the vicinity of exam centres will remain closed during exam hours to prevent any misuse.