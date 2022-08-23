Karachi: Intermediate exams postponed amid rain forecast

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, on Tuesday postponed the exams scheduled for August 24 and 25, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers were postponed in line with the rain forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A new date for the examinations will be announced later, according to BIEK Chairman Dr Saeeduddin.

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the exams of Arts (regular and private) and practicals (Science group) for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled.

The development comes after the Sindh government announced closure of schools and colleges for two days on August 24 and 25 in view of the heavy rain predictions.

The two-day holiday was announced for schools and colleges by the Sindh government after the prediction of heavy rains across the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more showers in various parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

The Met Office has warned that the strong weather system was penetrating monsoon currents in the southern and upper parts of Pakistan.

He said few parts of Karachi are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpour from August 24 to 25. Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad will also receive rain during the said period.

Comments