Karachi intermediate exams postponed, new dates announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the postponement of the annual intermediate exams 2025.

Originally scheduled to begin on April 28, the examinations will now commence on May 5, 2025, according to a statement issued by BIEK.

The board cited two main reasons for the rescheduling. Firstly, the process of awarding grace marks to first-year students of the 2024 intermediate exams is still ongoing.

Secondly, several examination centres across Karachi are currently occupied for the matriculation exams, which began on April 8 and will continue until May 8.

Officials stated that the revised schedule aims to ensure a smooth examination process and the availability of examination centres.

BIEK has assured students that a revised timetable will be issued soon and advised both students and parents to continue preparations according to the new dates.

The Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee has decided to award grace marks to first-year intermediate students in Karachi who failed their annual exams, ARY News reports on Tuesday.

This decision follows a report from a fact-finding committee, led by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, which raised concerns regarding the procedures and administrative structure of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The Sindh Assembly’s parliamentary committee held a meeting regarding Karachi Inter students’ exam probe.

After the committee’s meeting, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated that the fact-finding committee, headed by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, had submitted an investigation report on the first-year exam results of BIEK. The report questioned several aspects of the board’s procedures and administration.

In light of the findings, Sardar Shah announced that grace marks would be granted to students who had failed their exams.

He emphasized that there was clear evidence of injustice toward these students, pointing out that their matriculation marks were good but had significantly decreased in their first-year results.

Sindh Education Minister said that students will receive 15% grace marks in Physics and Mathematics, while 20% grace marks will be given in Chemistry.

This move aims to address the injustice done to students who performed well in their matric exams but saw a significant drop in their first-year intermediate results.