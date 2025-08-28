Parents outraged as Karachi students summoned at midnight in Intermediate results probe

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has issued investigation notices to students as part of an ongoing probe into alleged result tampering at the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK Karachi), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the notices were dispatched to the students through their respective educational institutions. However, the timing of the summons has sparked outrage among parents, as students, including female candidates, were asked to appear at the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s West office at around 12:30 am.

Parents expressed strong reservations, questioning, “How can we send our daughters to the Anti-Corruption office in the middle of the night?”

The investigation, which began a year and a half ago, focuses on alleged alterations in the 2022 intermediate examination results. Despite the lengthy inquiry, ACE has not been able to establish charges against key officials.

Previously, cases were registered against two former chairmen and two examination controllers of BISE Karachi, but no substantial evidence has been found so far.

Now, Karachi students, many of whom have since cleared MDCAT and NED entrance exams and are currently enrolled in graduate programs, are being summoned for direct questioning for the first time.

Earlier in January 2025, the Chairman of the Karachi Intermediate Education Board formed an inquiry committee to address the concerns of students regarding the results.

According to reports, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, the newly appointed interim-Chairman of the Board, took office a day earlier. During a meeting with the Secretary of the Universities and Boards Department, it was decided to establish an inquiry committee to address the students’ concerns.

The committee’s goal was to review the results and ensure transparency. The committee was assigned to conduct an investigation and resolve the complaints within one month.

The Chairman of the Inter Board emphasised that students are the future, and every possible step will be taken to address their concerns.

The committee will work impartially to resolve issues, and students and parents are encouraged to submit their grievances and suggestions to the Inter Board.