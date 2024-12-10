Karachi International Book Fair to begin on Dec 12

KARACHI: The 19th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF), organised by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association (PPBA), will be held at the Expo Centre from Dec 12, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Waqar Mateen, the convener of KIBF, announced in a press conference that besides 330 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan, 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the 19th Karachi International Book Fair from December 12 to 16 in halls No. 1, 2 and 3 at the Expo Centre.

More than 330 stands will display books on all subjects to discerning readers including vast numbers of families, students, and book lovers from all over the country.

The timings of the 5-day Book Fair are 10 am to 9 pm daily from Thursday till Monday, December 16.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the Book fare. The event will be visited by Commissioner Karachi, Minister of Education Sindh as well as book lovers, students from all groups and ages, professionals from all walks of life, academicians, writers, librarians and the general public.

KIBF has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan’s largest consumer/trade fair since its inception in 2005.

The event brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic/international publishers, booksellers, librarians, and institutional customers on a single platform.

Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, UAE, and other countries are attending the international event.

KIBF has become a remarkable literary event with educated and motivated visitors from all walks of life.

Last year around 500,000 people attended the 18th five-day Karachi International Book Fair with during the five days.