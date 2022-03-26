Karachi: Investigation officers to use online cabs for court hearings

KARACHI: In a step towards providing comfort to investigation officers (IOs), the Karachi police have decided to sign an agreement with online cab service for their travelling purposes, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon here on Saturday.

According to the city police chief, the investigation officers will now use online cabs for court hearings as police department has formed a committee to strike deal with the online taxi service.

“Investigation officers had to visit court, crime scene and forensic laboratory on daily basis,” he said, adding that the step has been taken to limit police department expenditures.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon further revealed this service will not be available for prisoners for their appearance before courts.

