Karachi hacker makes shocking revelations about targeting women’s phones

KARACHI: A man arrested earlier for hacking women’s mobile phones and social media accounts has made startling revelations about his activities in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Sameer, also known as “PK,” told investigators that he obtained malicious links from a Lahore resident for Rs 5,000 and used them to hack accounts on multiple social media platforms.

Sameer admitted that after hacking the IDs, he collected personal information and lured victims to meet him. He revealed that he is a seventh-grade pass, unemployed, and learned these hacking techniques through online groups.

DIG South confirmed that a special Karachi-based investigation team has been formed to probe Sameer’s confessions. The team will also conduct technical examinations of laptops and mobile phones recovered from the suspect.

Federal intelligence agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) are assisting in the Karachi investigation, officials said. Sameer was initially arrested by District South police near Eidgah, Karachi, and his disclosures are now helping authorities uncover the methods used by cybercriminals to exploit women.

The revelations have provided Karachi police with critical insights into online predatory networks, enabling them to prevent further attacks in the city.

Earlier, in December 2024, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully dismantled a blackmailing ring involved in creating and distributing inappropriate videos of women to extort money.

According to reports, the key suspect, identified as Zainul Abideen Shah, was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi. The accused, reportedly a social media worker, allegedly threatened a couple with releasing their private videos online unless a hefty sum was paid.

Investigations revealed that the group included self-proclaimed journalists and operators of dummy newspapers, who used unethical content to blackmail individuals.

FIA’s lead investigator, Tariq Lashari, disclosed that the suspect had also blackmailed a woman who had left her phone for repairs. Instead of fixing it, the accused stole personal photos and demanded money, threatening to leak the images online.

The group has previously targeted a female doctor in a similar scheme, prompting swift action from FIA’s cybercrime unit. The FIA has seized the suspect’s mobile phones, which contain incriminating evidence, including photos already circulated on social media.