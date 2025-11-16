"Karachi is Pakistan railways' hub": Hanif Abbassi reviews upgraded Cantt station

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbassi, has said that Karachi is not only the hub of the country but also the hub for Pakistan Railways, ARY News reported.

The Minister visited Karachi’s Cantt station on Sunday to review the modern facilities made available there.

Hanif Abbassi said that it was their constant demand to start work on modernizing Karachi’s railway station.

The Minister said that they have now transformed the Karachi railway station, which is much bigger than the Lahore railway station.

He said that besides a CIP lounge, economy and family areas have also been set up at the station. He also announced that they have prepared a world-class train and that free Wi-Fi facility will also be available.

Hanif Abbassi further informed that work on railway tracks is underway with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He noted that the construction of the railway tracks will take five to six years.

He said that the Railways Ministry has done a lot of work in just eight to nine months.

The Minister’s visit comes a day before the Prime Minister formally inaugurates a new Shalimar Train and other facilities at Karachi Cantt railway station tomorrow.

Pakistan Railways has built CIP lounges, automatic escalators, and other modern facilities at the Cantt railway station.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways has released new photographs showcasing the upgraded Karachi Cantt Railway Station following its recent renovation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped station tomorrow (Monday).

The newly upgraded first-class lounge at Karachi Cantt Railway Station offers a warm, inviting, and elegantly modern ambience with subtle touches of regional culture.

The lounge features soft, warm lighting from ceiling spotlights along with a prominent central chandelier, creating a cozy yet sophisticated atmosphere. Large arched windows let in natural light, further enhancing the spaciousness of the interior.

Beige colour Sofas with wooden armrests are arranged in small clusters to provide comfortable and private seating for travelers. A striking highlight of the design is the series of pillars adorned with traditional Sindhi Ajrak–patterned tiles, adding a strong cultural and artistic identity to the space.

Track lighting on the ceiling ensures even illumination, while wall-mounted pendant lamps bring additional warmth to individual seating areas. A centrally placed television screen near the windows offers entertainment or passenger information.

Green plants add a refreshing natural touch, and small framed artworks on the walls contribute to the refined and tasteful ambience.

Overall, the upgraded first-class lounge blends modern comfort with cultural aesthetics, offering passengers a serene, pleasant, and airport-like experience — beautifully designed and well-equipped for traveler convenience.