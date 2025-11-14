Karachi issues new SOPs for hotels, chai dhabas

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for roadside hotels and tea houses (chai dhabas) that had been causing encroachments, blocking footpaths, and contributing to persistent traffic jams across the city, ARY News reported.

According to the new guidelines, prepared after approval from the Commissioner Karachi, clear instructions have been set for all chai dhabas and hotels operating along roads and footpaths.

The move comes days after a major crackdown in Karachi, where the administration launched an operation on October 27 against establishments illegally occupying public space.

As part of the process, sealed roadside hotels and chai dhabas in Karachi have now begun to be de-sealed after owners submitted sworn affidavits assuring compliance.

A committee headed by Additional Commissioner Ghulam Mehdi Shah approved the de-sealing of multiple establishments.

Under the new SOPs, Karachi’s roads have been divided into three categories, and no hotel or chai dhaba will be allowed to occupy more than 100 feet of space.

The decision on the allotted area will be finalized after verification by the traffic police, confirmation by the Mukhtar-kar, and recommendation from the town officer.

The relevant Deputy Commissioner of Karachi will issue the final NOC.

The administration clarified that the purpose of the SOPs is to eliminate obstructions on footpaths and roads and ensure smooth movement of pedestrians and traffic throughout Karachi.

Hotel associations and owners have provided written assurances that they will fully implement the updated guidelines.

Commissioner Karachi stated that all legal requirements have been fulfilled and monitoring of de-sealed hotels will continue.

He warned that any violation of the sworn affidavit will result in strict action and re-sealing. During last month’s crackdown, a total of 255 roadside hotels and tea houses were sealed across Karachi.

The new SOPs are aimed at preventing a repeat of such large-scale encroachments while maintaining traffic flow and public convenience in the city.