Karachi: Journalists stage protest to show solidarity with ARY News

KARACHI: Journalists have staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) to show solidarity with ARY News anchorpersons Arshad Sharif and Sabir Shakir.

The journalist associations lodged a strong protest against the registration of fake cases against anchorpersons Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir and others. They also condemned the federal government for using suppressive tactics to pressurise ARY News to continue independent reporting.

The protest was attended by a large number of journalists, associations’ office-bearers, media workers, politicians and people from various walks of life including civil society.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, KPC Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and a large number of journalists showed solidarity with ARY News and the anchorpersons.

The journalists warned the federal government of expanding the scope of protests if such suppressive tactics will be continued in the country.

