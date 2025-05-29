‘Karachi’s K-IV water project to be operational in June 2026’

KARACHI: Chairman WAPDA, Engineer Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani (Retd.) visited the main construction sites to check the K-IV Water Project, ARY News reported.



During his visit, Chairman WAPDA, Engineer Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani (Retd.), briefed that the first phase of the project is likely to be operational by June 2026, aiming to supply 260 million gallons per day (MGD) of water. He also lauded the importance of timely funding to make sure the project is completed on schedule.

Chairman WAPDA also emphasised the Sindh government’s role and efforts in supplying electricity for pumping stations and the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) in increasing distribution pipelines

The project is making a major step forward, with completion of 63% of construction. It includes the intake facility at Keenjhar Lake, pumping stations, and pressurised pipelines spreading to Karachi.

The K-IV Water Project is divided into two phases, with the second phase likely to give an addition of 390 MGD, bringing the total water supply to 650 MGD.

According to the official reports, Rs 75.21 billion has already been spent, while the approved budget is Rs 126.40 billion.

In recent testings, the first 15 km of the pipeline with water pressure was checked. While another pipeline of 25 km is set to be tested in June.

The installation of sleeve pipes under railway tracks has also been completed by the project team, confirming smooth water transportation.

As per the directives of Chairman WAPDA, consultants and contractors are advised to expedite construction to meet the deadline.

The K-IV Water Project is likely to reduce Karachi’s shortage concerns, providing a maintainable solution for the city’s growing population.

