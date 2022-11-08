‘Karachi ka mausam’: Sanam Jung wins hearts with mesmerizing pictures

Actor Sanam Jung’s pictures of her enjoying rainy weather in Karachi are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

“Karachi ka mausam (Karachi’s weather) 🌧” the caption of the photo album read. Thousands of Instagram users liked the viral pictures.

Her admirers showered their love on the actor and her photos.

It is pertinent to mention that the prolific actor has a huge fanbase on interactive social media platforms. She avails them to share pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings for the fans.

Moreover, she also avails them to get her point across social issues as well.

She is one of the most talented stars in the showbiz industry. Her performance in “Dulha Mein Le Ke Jaungi” is her best one yet.

Sanam Jung married Syed Abdul Qassam Jafri in 2016 and is the mother to daughter Alaya Jafri.

The rumours of their divorce made rounds. She refuted the speculations of their separations in an Instagram post. She wrote, “I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up.”

She went on to share how the rumour started and caught fire.” This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous,” she wrote, adding that she wouldn’t have addressed the issue, but, “Qassam and my family have been getting concerned phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue.”

She reiterated, “Qassam and I are happily married and are about to celebrate our sixth wedding anniversary next week. I would really appreciate it if people stop posting these false rumours. Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spending the rest of our lives together Inshallah!”

