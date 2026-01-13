KDA seeks action against land mafia in Surjani Town, Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has asked the Deputy Commissioner of District West for urgent help over large-scale land grabbing in Surjani Town Scheme 41, ARY News reported.

According to KDA sources, land mafia has become very active in the area and is illegally occupying residential, commercial and welfare plots in Sectors 6, 10 and 13. These plots in Surjani Town Scheme 41 were legally allotted to citizens in the past through a proper balloting process, but are now being taken over by illegal groups.

KDA said that government land worth billions of rupees is being illegally sold by the land mafia. The area is being falsely shown as different “goths” such as Jilani, Bilawal and Khan Brohi Goth to make the illegal settlements look legal.

The land mafia has also set up marketing offices in these fake goths and is cheating people by selling plots after doing china cutting. In many cases, plots are being sold for only a few lakh rupees with the condition that buyers immediately build houses and start living there.

In an official letter, KDA said that the land mafia is also giving fake assurances to people that they will get documents under the Gotth Abad Scheme, which is not true.

The Director Estate and Anti-Encroachment KDA has sent a detailed letter to the Deputy Commissioner West, asking the Assistant Commissioner to immediately verify the fake goths and land mafia activities.

The matter has also been shared with the Karachi Commissioner, DIG West, Director Anti-Encroachment Force, SSP West and Assistant Commissioner Manghopir Division for urgent action.

KDA, SBCA Teams Attacked In Karachi

Earlier, the Anti-Encroachment Department’s force came under attack by unidentified individuals in various parts of Karachi during a crackdown on encroachments, resulting in the disruption of operations, injuries to personnel, arson, and the suspension of an operation.

The first incident occurred in the Karachi Administration Employees Society, where a Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team attempting to demolish illegal construction on the third floor of a building was attacked by unidentified individuals.

According to reports, four SBCA officers and staff members were injured and taken to hospital.

In a separate incident in Sector 48-B, Zaman Town area of Korangi, an operation jointly conducted by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Anti-Encroachment Force, and police came under attack from an angry crowd.

The team was demolishing illegal structures when enraged residents attacked them and tore the uniform of one police officer.

The administration called in an additional police contingent to restore order. The KDA later suspended the operation due to the volatile situation.

A third incident took place on M.A. Jinnah Road, where an Anti-Encroachment team arrived to conduct an operation. Unknown attackers set fire to an official truck carrying seized goods, completely destroying both the vehicle and the goods.