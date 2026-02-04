Karachi Kings announce Moeen Ali as direct signing for PSL 11

Karachi Kings have directly signed Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali for the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, set to commence on 26 March.

The 2020 winners of the PSL Karachi Kings shared the news on their social media accounts.

“We’re excited to announce England’s explosive force, Moeen Ali, joining the #KingsSquad for PKR 6.44 Crore in the HBL PSL,” the caption read.

The Birmingham-born Moeen has extensive experience and has been a regular on the global T20 circuit.

Notably, Moeen had previously featured in the league, playing nine games for Multan Sultans from 2019 to 2021.

In addition to the PSL, he has been a regular in the IPL in recent years, appearing in every edition since 2018 across three teams.

Earlier today, Karachi Kings announced the retention prices for their four retained players ahead of the PSL 11 players’ auction, scheduled for February 11.

The retention prices were confirmed through PSL’s official social media accounts, with Hasan being retained for PKR 47.6 million.

Afridi will earn PKR 30.8 million, while Khushdil has been secured for PKR 33.6 million. Saad, who was retained in the emerging category, will get PKR 6 million.

For the unversed, each franchise has been allotted a total budget of PKR 450 million for PSL 11, while an additional PKR 55 million has been reserved for direct signings under the league’s new auction-based model.

Notably, PSL 11 marks a major shift in the league’s player recruitment process as the traditional draft system has been replaced by an auction format for the first time in PSL history.