Karachi Kings announce squad changes due to injuries

Karachi Kings have made a few adjustments to their squad for the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 following injuries to players.

Fast bowler Fawad Ali has been ruled out of the next few matches after sustaining a hamstring injury.

As Fawad’s replacement in the Emerging Category, Karachi Kings have included Saad Baig, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter and captain of Pakistan’s U19 team.

Saad has already featured in two matches this season, showcasing his aggressive intent, including a promising cameo against Islamabad United.

Additionally, Karachi Kings have brought in fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani to fill the spot left by Adam Milne, who was earlier ruled out of PSL 10 due to a knee injury.

Dahani, known for his raw pace and energetic celebrations, brings an attacking bowling option to the Kings’ lineup.

Karachi Kings’ next match is scheduled against Lahore Qalandars on 4 May 2025, where fans can expect an exciting contest as the team pushes for a playoff spot.

Earlier, Multan Sultans’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign ended with an 87-run defeat to Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 205, the Sultans were bowled out for 117 in 16.1 overs.

Their skipper Mohammad Rizwan departed on duck in the second over of the innings.

Wicketkeeping batter Usman Khan (1) was removed by Mir Hamza in the following over, leaving Multan Sultans struggling at 20/2 in three overs.