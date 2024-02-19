TEAM WILL DO BETTER IN COMING MATCHES: KARACHI KINGS’ ASSISTANT COACH MASROOR

MULTAN: Karachi Kings’ Assistant Coach Muhammad Masroor expressed his hopes that the team will regroup and get on the winning track in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Masroor, while interacting with the media in the post-match press conference after the Kings’ 55-run defeat against home side Multan Sultans, shared that the side is in the rebuilding process and will deliver better performances in the upcoming matches.

“It was our first game. The pitch was really good [to bat on] and yet we curtail them below 200. We bowled well in patches but it’s a rebuilding team and hopefully, in the future, we would definitely do well,” said Masroor.

Masroor further highlighted that some of the key members of the Karachi Kings’ squad were tired due to excessive travelling but emphasized that the team would gel and perform better.

“[Players were] rusty, Pollard and Vince joined us yesterday. The team would gel with time and will perform well,” Masroor stated.

Muhammad Masroor further replied to a question regarding the Kings’ middle order and insisted that the team was on track to chase down the total until Shoaib Malik’s dismissal, terming it a turning point of the match.

“180 was chasable here, we scored valuable runs in patches, the way Malik was playing, he had acquired the momentum but when he got out, that’s where the game changed,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi Kings next face Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.