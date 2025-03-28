Karachi Kings name Ravi Bopara as head coach for PSL 10

Karachi Kings have appointed former England cricketer Ravi Bopara as their head coach ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The former all-rounder will replace former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons who served as the head coach for the franchise in the previous edition of the PSL in 2024.

Ravi Bopara has worked as the assistant batting coach of the Karachi Kings in the previous editions.

He has now been appointed as the head coach of the franchise for the PSL 10, set to begin next month.

Karachi Kings made the announcement on its social media account using an animated poster.

“Coaching cap on! Welcome Ravi Bopara as the Head Coach of #KingsSquad for [PSL 10],” the franchise wrote on its social media accounts.

The franchise has also changed the captaincy, making Australian cricketing superstar David Warner the captain for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The dynamic left-handed batsman, renowned for his aggressive leadership and match-winning prowess, will spearhead Karachi Kings’ campaign in the highly anticipated season.

The PSL 10 will begin on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The showpiece tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.