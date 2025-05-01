web analytics
PSL 10: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Karachi Kings on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza.

Read More: Karachi Kings will win PSL 10: Fahad Mustafa

Earlier, Pakistani superstar and game show host Fahad Mustafa said Pakistan Super League’s franchise Karachi Kings will pick up the trophy of PSL 10.

During his latest outing on ARY News’ PSL transmission, ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, hosted by eminent host Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa expressed his desire for Karachi Kings to win the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“I really want them to win this time,” he said.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star continued, “Last time, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub’s side of Peshawar Zalmi seemed stronger than the others, but my feelings are not the same this time.”

“Instead, this time, because a foreign player (David Warner) is leading Karachi Kings, he is beyond all the team politics and does not carry any baggage from any player. Therefore, he is managing it all very well,” Mustafa added. “And I have a very strong feeling that Karachi Kings will win this time.”

