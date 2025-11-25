Karachi Kings reaffirms PSL commitment with decade-long renewal

Karachi Kings have officially renewed franchise rights for the next decade, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the PSL 2020 winners confirmed Tuesday.

The development was shared by both the PCB and Karachi Kings on their respective social media platforms.

The renewal is a continuation of a legacy that began in 2015 when Mr Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, made the pioneering investment to acquire the most expensive franchise rights for the PSL’s inaugural season, at a time when international cricket in Pakistan was at a standstill.

Mr Salman Iqbal, Owner of Karachi Kings, stated: “In 2015, we were the ones who stepped up to bring cricket back. We trusted the PCB and the PSL concept when international teams were not touring Pakistan. Our acquisition of the league’s most expensive franchise was a concrete act of faith in our nation’s cricketing future. We didn’t just buy a team; we invested in the restoration of Pakistan’s cricketing glory. The Karachi Kings have been instrumental in building the PSL into the commercial and sporting powerhouse it is today, a brand that played a fundamental role in bringing world cricket back to our soil. This renewal is our commitment to continue that legacy of leadership.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Tariq Wasi, Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Kings, added: “I am thoroughly happy with the decision to renew our partnership with the PSL for another ten years, and I am completely aligned with the vision set forth by Mr Salman Iqbal. This renewal is a testament to the strong foundation we have built over the years. We look forward to another decade of progress, success, and growth, not just for the Karachi Kings, but for the entire PSL ecosystem. Our focus will remain on building a competitive team, engaging our incredible fans, and contributing to the league’s stature as one of the best in the world.”

This long-term vision has always extended beyond the franchise itself. From the very beginning, Salman Iqbal and the Karachi Kings have worked hand-in-hand with the PCB to elevate the entire ecosystem of Pakistani cricket. This partnership was instrumental in the early days of the PSL, helping to establish the league’s commercial credibility and competitive standards. Furthermore, the Kings have consistently used their platform and influence to support the collective mission of bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, understanding that a strong, unified domestic league was the cornerstone for restoring the world’s confidence in our nation as a premier cricketing destination.

The Karachi Kings’ contribution to the PSL and Pakistani cricket is defined by tangible achievements. As a commercial leader, the franchise set new standards in sponsorship and broadcast value from the league’s inception. It has been a vital platform for identifying and polishing talent, with numerous players graduating from the Kings’ roster to the national team.

Karachi Kings commitment to unearthing raw talent extends far beyond the field, with groundbreaking grassroots programs like ‘Sindh Ke Shehzady’ and ‘Khilari Ki Khoj’ creating a vital pipeline from Pakistan’s most remote regions to the national stage. These initiatives have been instrumental in scouting future stars, to name a few: the meteoric Shahnawaz Dahani, who later went on to represent Pakistan, and the pace sensation Fawad Ali from Swat who impressed everyone with his raw speed. These successes underscore our foundational role in building a robust talent ecosystem for Pakistani cricket.

As the PSL expands into a new era, Karachi Kings, under the visionary leadership of Salman Iqbal, does not merely participate; it leads. With a legacy of reviving cricket, building a global brand, and unearthing the stars of tomorrow, the franchise’s path is clear. For the next decade and beyond, Karachi Kings will continue to be the standard-bearer for excellence and the unwavering pride of this great city.

The franchise extends its profound gratitude to the passionate Kings Fans for their unwavering support, to every player and staff member who has been part of this remarkable journey, and to the Pakistan Cricket Board for its trust.