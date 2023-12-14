Head Coach Phil Simmons reveals Karachi Kings’ post-PSL draft plans

The newly-appointed head coach of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) most popular franchise Karachi Kings, Phil Simmons said Wednesday, that the team management will sit down and start planning straightaway after the Players Draft for PSL 9.

In a video message, released on all social media platforms of Karachi Kings, Simmons stated that they will plan on how to use the players in their arsenal to get the best for the franchise.

“They’ve brought me here to do a job [and] we’re gonna sit down tomorrow and we’re gonna start planning how we do the job,” Phil Simmons said after the HBL PSL 9 Players Draft.

“We know who we have now and we’ll just plan out how we use them to get the best for the franchise,” he added.

Phil Simmons further shared that Karachi Kings got the majority of the players they were looking for in the Players Draft while also terming his experience “brilliant”.

“It’s been brilliant. The night has been brilliant. I think the draft was excellent and we got 90 percent of what we wanted so, it’s always good when you get to that,” stated Simmons.

Head coach Simmons then urged Karachi Kings’ fans to support a “new-look team” and vowed to try to do their best in the HBL PSL 9.

“Keep supporting us, we’re gonna try to do our best, we’re building over a new-look team and we know that some of the guys you love are not here anymore but let’s start to love all the ones who we’re bringing now and lets your support all through,” he concluded.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (c), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Tim Siefert, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamis, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, and Jamie Overton.