Karachi: Laboratory employee injured while resisting robbery

KARACHI: An employee of a private laboratory received bullet injuries while resisting a robbery in Saddar Area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, two robbers armed with weapons entered a private laboratory near Lucky Star in Karachi’s Saddar area and took the staff hostage at gun point.

Meanwhile, a laboratory employee tried to resist the robbers on which the suspects shot him in the leg and fled away. The victim was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, another robbery incident took place at an oil shop near Café Pyala in Central District. Three armed suspects entered the shop and took away cash and other valuable items at gunpoint.

Earlier in May, a pregnant woman was shot at by thieves during the Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi.

The sad incident took place in the New Karachi area where robbers opened fire on a pregnant woman. The woman’s husband said he was stopped by the robbers when he with his wife was going somewhere.

According to him, the accused tried to stop the vehicle and when they failed in doing so, they sprayed bullets on the car and a few of them hit the stomach of his wife who is a 7-month-pregnant. The injured woman was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The woman’s husband said that the child had died in the womb while the woman’s condition was critical.

