Karachi, Lahore airports 'directed' to improve passenger services

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence has issued a notice to Karachi and Lahore airports regarding deficiencies in passenger immigration and other facilities, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Secretary of Defence has instructed that passengers, particularly returning overseas Pakistanis, should experience noticeable improvements in airport services in line with international standards.

The new directives include increasing the number of immigration counters to reduce waiting times, especially during peak hours when passengers currently wait for hours to enter terminals.

Additional security scanning machines are also to be installed to enhance passenger convenience.

The ministry received multiple complaints regarding hours-long delays in the arrival and departure of international passengers. Airport administrations have been ordered to ensure strict compliance with the new instructions, with further action against airport managers indicated should complaints persist.

Last month, Islamabad International airport was awarded a 3-star rating by the global airport ranking company Skytrax.

With the Skytrax rating, Islamabad airport has become Pakistan’s first 3-star airport. The rating was awarded after evaluating factors such as passenger amenities and airport management.

Dubai Airport was also classified as a 3-star airport in the Skytrax ranking. Meanwhile, Lahore and Karachi airports retained their 2-star ratings in the assessment of the Skytrax.

The achievement reflects Islamabad Airport’s improved services and facilities for air travelers.