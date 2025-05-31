web analytics
Karachi and Lahore have same biryani: Hina Tariq

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq, who hails from Lahore and moved to Karachi recently to pursue a career in showbiz, believes that both cities offer the same biryani.

In a new interview with a local media outlet, rising actor Hina Tariq, who is currently basking in the massive success of her daily serial ‘Naqaab’, shared her two cents on the Karachi vs. Lahore debate, in terms of which city has the best biryani.

“Although I haven’t explored much, Karachi has some really delicious food to offer,” she said. “To be specific, I really liked Mandi here and Nihari too.”

When asked about Karachites’ favourite food specifically, Tariq replied, “As for Biryani, I think it’s the same in Lahore and Karachi. My favourite is, anyway, the one made by my ammi at home. I can’t eat the biryani we get from restaurants.”

 

The celebrity also mentioned that homemade food is something she misses the most about Lahore, besides her family.

On the work front, Hina Tariq most recently swept acclaim for her performance as Assistant Commissioner Emaan Saleem in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Ali Ansari, Humayoun Asharaf and Ghana Ali.

