Karachi on high alert: IG Sindh acts on latest intelligence to strengthen security

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh convened a high-level security meeting in Karachi to review the law and order situation and assess recent intelligence reports, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the meeting focused on security concerns following cross-border developments and included a review of sensitive government and private installations across Karachi. Intelligence reports highlighting possible terrorist threats and vulnerabilities on internal and external routes were discussed.

The IG instructed that security on all entry and exit points of the city be further strengthened, and directed that a Quick Response Force (QRF) in each district remain on high alert at all times.

Officers were also told to ensure that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch provide timely intelligence to district police for rapid action.

All senior officers were ordered to personally inspect sensitive sites and remain present in the field. Additionally, the IG mandated daily general hold-ups and snap checking twice a day to tighten security.

In Karachi, the IG also emphasized accelerating operations against beggars and street crime to maintain public order. The directives aim to bolster city-wide vigilance and prevent any potential security breaches in Karachi, while safeguarding both internal neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the Sindh police to proactively respond to threats and ensure the safety and security of all residents in Karachi.