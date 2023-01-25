Karachi LG Polls: CEC assures to rectify mistakes in results

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner directed Jamaat Islami to submit Form 11 and RO results, the ECP will work to rectify mistakes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was hearing the case of irregularities in six union councils of Karachi in local bodies election.

Earlier, JI’s lawyer said that the party has brought the case of six UCs before the election commission as a sample, ” In each union committee a difference of one to two thousand votes surfaced,” the counsel said.

“There is difference of 700 votes in a polling station of Manghopir,” he said. “There is difference in results of presiding and returning officers,” JI counsel said. “According to form 11 PPP bagged 546 votes and Jamaat Islami 2088 votes, while in final results the returning officer enhanced People’s Party’s votes to 1988 and lowered JI votes’ count,” lawyer said.

“ECP had warned that presiding officers will be terminated if they will faile to issue the form 11,” CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said. “JI had complained of non-issuance of form 11,” he added.

“There were apprehensions of unrest in Karachi, but elections were held peacefully,” he observed.

“Why the ROs were not informed about difference in vote results,” ECP’s member from Punjab questioned. “The ROs were run away from offices,” JI lawyer replied.

The commission had acted against the electoral staff in Daska, this action will continue and the ECP will set example if the issue will come before it again, CEC said.

JI to submit Form 11 and returning officers results the ECP will work to rectify mistakes, CEC said.

JI lawyer complained that the party’s 3000 votes slashed in UC-11 of Orangi Town. “Do you have complete set of form 11 of the Orangi Town UC-11,” CEC Raja asked. “They fled with ballot box in a plling station in Orangi Town,” counsel complained.

“Action will be taken against those involved in ballot box snatching,” CEC said.

“A team of election commission will scrutinize form 11 in a day and will act against the presiding officer if two different form 11 issued to the two parties,” CEC observed.

Comments